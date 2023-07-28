Two people are being charged with local drug trafficking complaints. New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson reported that an officer with his department assigned to the SEMO Drug Task Force received a search warrant for an apartment building on Main Street. 2 weeks ago today, officers from several agencies served warrants at two apartments in the building and seized approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales, material to package methamphetamine for sale and approximately $2,700 in cash. Read more at today’s Standard Democrat publication.

