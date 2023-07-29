Menu

Trading Post – July 29

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

BF Goodrich tire – never used 

Werner 8 ft step ladder 

Fender American Standard Telecaster – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

‘05 Honda Odyssey van – $4,500 – ph #: 573-934-0297

————–

Goats

Window air conditioner

Looking to hire carpenter – ph #: 573-513-5505

————–

Canning tomatoes – 75 cents/pound – ph #: 573-281-1313

————–

Dorm refrigerator – $60

Window air conditioner – $60 – ph #: 573-334-3604

————–

2 bullet-proof vests – $75/both

2-cycle tiller – $100

12 speed drill press – $200 – ph #: 573-667-5540

————–

‘04 Dodge V6 pickup – $3,000 – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

Yard Sale – St. Mary’s Gym

