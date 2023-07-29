Trading Post – July 29
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
BF Goodrich tire – never used
Werner 8 ft step ladder
Fender American Standard Telecaster – ph #: 573-334-6543
————–
‘05 Honda Odyssey van – $4,500 – ph #: 573-934-0297
————–
Goats
Window air conditioner
Looking to hire carpenter – ph #: 573-513-5505
————–
Canning tomatoes – 75 cents/pound – ph #: 573-281-1313
————–
Dorm refrigerator – $60
Window air conditioner – $60 – ph #: 573-334-3604
————–
2 bullet-proof vests – $75/both
2-cycle tiller – $100
12 speed drill press – $200 – ph #: 573-667-5540
————–
‘04 Dodge V6 pickup – $3,000 – ph #: 573-270-1476
————–
Yard Sale – St. Mary’s Gym