Heartland Idol First Preliminary Round THIS THURSDAY!

The field has been set for the Kris Willis RB Heartland Idol! The first preliminary round is this Thursday at 7p at the Pulaski County Fair! Stop in and watch the Kris Willis RV Heartland Idol contestants perform two songs each and see who will move on to the finals at the SEMO District Fair. You get to vote for your favorites as well as the judges, so make sure you come out and show your support! See you this Thursday at 7p at the Pulaski County Fair for the first preliminary for the Kris Willis Heartland Idol with KZIM KSIM!

The contestants for this Thursday’s Preliminary Round:

Raquel Rothschild

Ammiel Russell

Jaden Knight

Anthony Penrod

Jaime Senciboy

Donna Estes

Mary Pemberton

Aliyah Higgs

Shelly Smith

Clara House