Tomorrow evening from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be hosting National Night Out. It will take place downtown at the corner of Main and Independence. Several agencies along with the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be at this event to engage with the community. There will be several food vendors along with games for the kids and live entertainment.

