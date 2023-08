Power outages were reported as storms moved through the area on Saturday knocking out power to homes. In Jefferson County: 5 customers, and Perry County: 536 customers lost power. Those have since been restored. But Missouri leads the Nation with power outages as of 2AM this morning. Nearly 74 thousand homes are w/o power, mostly in the Western part of the State.

