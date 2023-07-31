Scott City Police Department Officers executed a search warrant in reference to illegal narcotics

Last Saturday night, Scott City Police Department Officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the 500 block of Third Street East, in reference to illegal narcotics. During the course of an undercover investigation, information was obtained and confirmed about the possession and distribution of Fentanyl from the residence. During the search warrant execution, Officers discovered 274 counterfeit prescription pills (containing Fentanyl), additional prescription pills (controlled) packaged for sale/distribution, three (3) semi-automatic handguns, one (1) 12-gauge shotgun, and over $35,000.00 dollars in cash. Officers arrested 67YO Jose Alberto Cruz and 47YO Jo Anne Barajas, both of Scott City Missouri. Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Don Cobb formally charged the 2 with;

-Trafficking Drugs 1st Degree

-Possession of a Controlled Substance

-Unlawful Use of a Weapon (pursuant to subsection 11)

Cruz and Barajas are currently being held on NO BOND warrants, signed by Judge Horack.