The Long-Term Recovery Committee for the tornado that devastated communities in Bollinger County in early April has set a date of August 15 for claims

The Long-Term Recovery Committee (LTRC) for the tornado that devastated communities in Bollinger County in early April has set a date of August 15, for all individuals who were impacted by the tornado to submit a claim or register their intent to submit a claim. This includes people who seek reimbursement for repairs or assistance with insurance deductibles they have already paid. Those seeking financial assistance must contact Catholic Charities. Individuals who have already contacted Catholic Charities and been given a case number do not need to call again. Catholic Charities phone number is at 573-335-0905

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!