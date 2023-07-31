The mother of a 12-year-old girl killed by celebratory gunfire 12 years ago will keep trying to get Missouri lawmakers to pass stricter penalties. Blair’s Law was part of this year’s crime bill which Governor Mike Parson vetoed over two other provisions he disagreed with. Michele Shanahan DeMoss, Blair’s mother, says she understands why the governor vetoed the bill:

But she also hopes lawmakers will override the governor’s veto on September 13th, the date of this year’s veto session. Otherwise, DeMoss says she’ll be back in Jefferson City next year working to persuade lawmakers to pass tougher penalties for celebratory gunfire.