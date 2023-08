The organization Spread Hope Now and their annual Schoolfest Tailgate will help you get the kids ready for another school year. Schoolfest Tailgate is giving away free school supplies and clothes to students in grades prekindergarten through high school. It happens Saturday at Malone Park in Sikeston. from 8 to 10 a.m.

