A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County, IL
A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County, IL. Illinois State Police are reporting, troopers responded to Oakdale Blacktop Road, west of Black Diamond Road, yesterday afternoon for a report of an aircraft crash. Preliminary reports indicate the helicopter hit some power lines, causing the pilot to lose control, and crashed into a cornfield. The pilot did not survive the impact. Troopers say there was no one else in the helicopter. The FAA is taking charge of the investigation.