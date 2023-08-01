A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County, IL. Illinois State Police are reporting, troopers responded to Oakdale Blacktop Road, west of Black Diamond Road, yesterday afternoon for a report of an aircraft crash. Preliminary reports indicate the helicopter hit some power lines, causing the pilot to lose control, and crashed into a cornfield. The pilot did not survive the impact. Troopers say there was no one else in the helicopter. The FAA is taking charge of the investigation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!