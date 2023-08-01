Attorney General Andrew Bailey is warning Missouri residents of scammers trying to capitalize on the summer heat. He says people posing as air conditioning workers will show up at people’s homes, tell them that their A/C systems are either molded or in need of repairs, charge them money up front, but do little or no work. Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by an H-VAC scam can visit the attorney general’s website ago.mo.gov

