Governor Mike Parson confirmed that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Johnny Johnson as soon as today, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. Governor Parson said “Johnny Johnson’s crime is one of the most horrific murders that has come across my desk.” Johnson kidnapped six-year-old Casey Williamson, who would have turned 28 this November, then brutally murdered her using large rocks at an abandoned factory.