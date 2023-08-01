Governor Mike Parson confirmed that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Johnny Johnson as soon as today, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. Governor Parson said “Johnny Johnson’s crime is one of the most horrific murders that has come across my desk.” Johnson kidnapped six-year-old Casey Williamson, who would have turned 28 this November, then brutally murdered her using large rocks at an abandoned factory.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!