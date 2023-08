Skywatchers take note – the Perseids Meteor Shower is coming up soon. Cuivre River State Park in eastern Missouri will be hosting a gathering on August 12th. Gates open at 8-PM. Guests are invited to bring blankets, flashlights, and insect repellant.

