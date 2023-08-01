The SEMO Marching Band will in Lucas Oil Stadium

The SEMO Marching Band will perform for thousands of spectators in Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the Indianapolis Colts. But before their dream can be realized, monies need to be raised. SEMO’s marching band is one of only two university bands nationwide invited to perform. Dr. Daughters, SEMO Director of Bands, says, “For us, this is a tremendous honor and the college band equivalent of winning a championship! The fundraiser will be Friday Night at Southeast Missouri State University in the Bedell Performance Hall, 7:30PM. For tickets visit the KZIM KSIM website for the link.

