The U.S. Senate has voted in favor of expanding a program to Missouri that compensates residents who have become ill because of exposure to radiation. The coverage stems from the country’s development and testing of nuclear weapons. The proposal, offered by Senator Josh Hawley, was attached as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. The bill itself still faces a Senate vote and agreement by the U.S. House of Representatives. Hawley said compensation would help cover the federal government’s “negligence” that allowed radioactive waste to sicken St. Louis-area residents for decades.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!