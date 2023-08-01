We will be teaming up this year with KBSI and United Way for their annual Stuff the Bus campaign

We will be teaming up this year with Love’s Bridal and Prom, Serv Pro River City Appliance and home, KBSI and United Way for their annual Stuff the Bus campaign. The start of the school year means the kids need everything school related. The drive is Saturday, at the Walmart in Cape. Our River Radio sister stations will be broadcasting live from 9a-12p. Other stuff the bus locations include the Walmarts in Malden, Fredericktown, Kennett, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville, and Sikeston. If you would like to help the kids with a simple donation, visit the KZIM KSIM Website for the link https://unitedwayofsemo.harnessgiving.org/campaigns/11290

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!