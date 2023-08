The City Counsil of Cape Girardeau is looking for more citizens to become a part of the system. You’re invited to begin attending meetings and getting involved before becoming a voting member. They are currently recruiting for numerous positions: Visit the KZIM KSIM website for the link. https://cityofcape.org/yourgov

