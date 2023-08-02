Former Sikeston police captain Andrew Cooper, was sentenced yesterday to 14 years in prison for his role in the death of Sikeston resident 22YO Abigail Cohen. Butler County Circuit Judge Michael Pritchett sentenced Cooper to 10 years of prison for the charge of involuntary manslaughter and four years for armed criminal action. The armed criminal action charge is from the thought that Cooper’s vehicle was a dangerous instrument that he used in a reckless manner. Cooper was driving 90 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood and running a stop sign in his Dodge Challenger Hellcat when he struck the car driven by Cohen’s Husband.

