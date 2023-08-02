Governor Mike Parson announced four appointments to various boards and commissions this week. William Ekey, was appointed to the Health and Educational Facilities Authority of the State of Missouri. Dr. Ian Fawks, was appointed to the State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts. Bill Grimwood, was appointed to the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors. Leah Morton, was appointed as the Cedar County Assessor. Megan Price, was appointed to the Missouri Workforce Development Board.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!