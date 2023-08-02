Menu

Johnny Johnson received a lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. Central

A man who abducted 6-year-old Missouri girl, Casey Williamson, and beat her to death with a large rock at an abandoned factory two decades ago was put to death yesterday evening.  The execution took place shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to block the execution over arguments, he was mentally incompetent.  45YO Johnny Johnson, received a lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Ter-re and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. Central.

