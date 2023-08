Some Missouri livestock owners have been selling off their herds due to hay shortages caused by the drought. Agriculture director Chris Chinn told members of the state’s Drought Assessment Committee that her agency has been getting lots of phone calls on tax penalties ranchers may be facing because they felt compelled to sell their cattle.

