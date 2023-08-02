Old Town Cape Inc. Receives awards from Missouri Main Street Connection. The awards recognize excellence during Missouri’s Premier Downtown Revitalization projects. Cape Girardeau’s River and Rails Building Awarded Best Façade Rehabilitation, costing over $20,000 dollars. River & Rails is a historic brick warehouse that was built in 1916 and revived in 2021. The building was dormant for 20 years, and is now a vibrant retail hub in the heart of Cape Girardeau’s downtown. Also, Volunteer of the Year Award went to Danny Essner of Cape Girardeau. The contest said Essner is not just a volunteer, he is a leader, a problem-solver, a fundraiser, and a visionary. He has been involved in planning and executing various events and projects that benefit the downtown area, such as the Cape Riverfront Market, Manifolds on Main Street, Riverfront Fall Festival, and cleaning and beautifying the river wall.

