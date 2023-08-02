The Missouri DNR has awarded a $50,000 to the city of Dexter

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Dexter, MO. to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. Dexter will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements and to continue reliable service to the area. The facility plan should be complete in January 2025. Dexter is located between Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, with a population of just under 8000 residents.

