US District Judge Stephen Limbaugh sentenced a nurse who stole fentanyl

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh yesterday sentenced a registered nurse who stole fentanyl from the hospital where she worked to three years of probation, 200 hours of public service work and a $5,000 fine. 35YO Lindsey Francis was formerly a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. In January of 2022, a colleague discovered a used syringe in a locker room at the hospital’s emergency department. A subsequent investigation revealed that a vial of fentanyl had been tampered with. Francis confessed saying, since June or July of 2021, she had taken and injected leftover fentanyl due to work and personal stress. Moving forward, Francis will undergo drug treatment, and will be subject to random drug screenings.

