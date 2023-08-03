A man released from prison in 2018 after a murder charge against him was dropped by prosecutors
A man released from prison in 2018 after a murder charge against him was dropped by prosecutors, and then in 2020, the city of Sikeston paid David Robinson 8 million dollars for wrongful conviction and incarceration. 3 Months after that, Robinson assaulted a woman at a Sikeston Liquor store and was sentenced yesterday to a second-degree domestic assault charge. Robinson is scheduled to spend the next 7 years in prison.