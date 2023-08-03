A man released from prison in 2018 after a murder charge against him was dropped by prosecutors, and then in 2020, the city of Sikeston paid David Robinson 8 million dollars for wrongful conviction and incarceration. 3 Months after that, Robinson assaulted a woman at a Sikeston Liquor store and was sentenced yesterday to a second-degree domestic assault charge. Robinson is scheduled to spend the next 7 years in prison.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!