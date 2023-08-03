A potential witness in a Missouri kidnapping case has been found dead. The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office says the body of Jaynie Crosdale was discovered in Saline County. Officials say her body was found by kayakers in the Missouri River in June but her identity wasn’t confirmed until this week. She was a potential witness in Timothy Haslett Junior’s murder trial. He was charged last year with rape, kidnapping and assault after a 22-year-old woman ran away from an Excelsior Springs house. She told police she’d been kidnapped in Kansas City and had been bound, beaten and raped. Police say Crosdale was a potential witness in the case.

