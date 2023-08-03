Additional charges against 35 YO Kenneth Lee Simpson who shot a cop

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office filed additional charges against 35YO Kenneth Lee Simpson, in connection with the shooting and murder of Hermann Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and the shooting of Officer Adam Sullentrup. The charges allege that in March of this year, Simpson shot the two officers at a Casey’s convenience store in Hermann, Missouri, after the officers arrived to arrest Simpson on multiple outstanding warrants. Visit the KZIM KSIM website for a PDF to all the charges against Simpson.

https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/simpson-charges.pdf?sfvrsn=2c51524a_2