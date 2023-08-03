August has arrived and so has the 2023-2024 school year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to encourage parents to include conversations about safety when preparing your kids for school. It’s also important that drivers be prepared for the change in traffic patterns as students begin another year of instruction. In 2022, two people were killed and 361 injured in traffic crashes involving a school bus. In Missouri last year, a total of 884 traffic crashes involved school buses.

