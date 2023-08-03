Cape Girardeau-based SoutheastHEALTH system has signed an agreement to join Chesterfield-based Mercy Health. The finalized action was announced this week and seals a deal that was first announced in January. SoutheastHEALTH has one hospital in Cape Girardeau and one in Dexter. It employes 26-hundred people and draws patients from Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky. Mercy has more than 40 hospitals and 40-thousand employees across Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas.

