The Missouri Department of Agriculture has updated its online hay directory. The directory is designed to help livestock producers find hay for sale, in the wake of severe drought cutting into local hay production. You can now search the directory by county or state, filter searches by hay type, bail type, bail weight, and unit. You can also access any lab analyses of hay provided. To find the hay directory, go to https://agriculture.mo.gov

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!