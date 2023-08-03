The official 2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party in Downtown Cape has been announced. The event will be Saturday evening, Sept. 16th. The kickoff party will have live music from Maggie Rose and special guest.

Then, the fifth annual Shipyard Festival will be the following weekend Sept. 22 and 23. Tickets for the Kickoff party go on sale Friday. For links for both events, visit the the KZIM KSIM website.

www.thescouthall.com/events/maggie-rose-live-in-concert

To buy Shipyard tickets go to www.shipyardfest.com