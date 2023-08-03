Thursday, August 3rd, 2023

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Fort Lauderdale, FL — A man who showed up late to his American Airlines flight at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday afternoon expressed his displeasure by making a bomb threat, authorities alleged in court proceedings Tuesday. Authorities said Vincent Cirino, 30, of Clewiston, showed up to the gate, was told the flight was closed and then, enraged, said to the gate agent, “I’m going to blow this s— up. I’m going to take you all out,” prompting her to call 911.



Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him soon after. “When I attempted to advise (Cirino) of his Miranda rights, he refused to allow it,” BSO Deputy Christopher Anderson wrote in an arrest report. “Once again, he became enraged and was swearing at me and raising his voice.” Cirino appeared in court Tuesday on charges of making a bomb threat and making a false report of mass destruction of public property.



While the judge said he felt what Cirino wasn’t facing exactly the right charges, he did find probable cause and ordered Cirino be given a $10,000 bond and told him he could not go on any airport property. Cirino’s attorney said Cirino, a truck driver, was on his way to go pick up his truck from a repair shop when he missed his flight yesterday.

