A Kennett resident was sentenced for Methamphetamine charges

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that 35YO JAMMIE RENFRO, of Kennett, Missouri, was sentenced to serve almost 11 years in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Distribution of Methamphetamine. Renfro appeared for his sentencing hearing yesterday before United States District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Renfro admitted that he and John Andrew Schoolcraft distributed methamphetamine throughout Dunklin County. This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force.

