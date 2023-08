The Missouri State Highway patrol is reporting, a Lilbourn woman was seriously hurt yesterday morning in New Madrid when the KIA she was driving veered off the road hitting a guardrail, then and hitting a Peterbilt and a Freightliner. It happened on NB I-55 at MM 59. 31YO Trazil Gaines remains in Serious condition at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape.

