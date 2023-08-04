Cape Girardeau’s young professionals’ organization is getting a rebrand and a revitalization. Once known as Chamber Young Professionals, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s new group will be called Young Professionals of Cape Area (YCP). They say that’re planning events that are engaging and development-driven. Kelsie Turner, the chamber’s director of membership and engagement, and Maggie Piper, is the chamber’s marketing and communications specialist, are working to bring in more young professionals. Read more on their work in today’s Southeast Missourian.

