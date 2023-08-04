IDOL Finalists from the Pulaski County Fair
Congratulations to our latest finalists of the 2023 Kris Willis RV
Heartland Idol:
o Aliyah Higgs-judges pick
o Ammiel Russell-judges pick
o Jaden Kight(People’s Choice Vote)
o Jaime Senciboy (People’s Choice Vote)
Aliyah and Ammiel were the judge’s picks and Jaden and Jaime
were sent through via the fan vote! They will move on to the finals at the SEMO District Fair where
only one will win that $1000 cash and be named the 2023 Kris
Willis RV Heartland Idol!
The next preliminary is at Benton Neighbor Days on
Saturday, September 2nd at 7p.
Congratulations to our first set of finalists. The 2023 Kris Willis RV
Heartland Idol quest continues with KZIM KSIM!