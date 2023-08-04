IDOL Finalists from the Pulaski County Fair

 Congratulations to our latest finalists of the 2023 Kris Willis RV

Heartland Idol:

o Aliyah Higgs-judges pick

o Ammiel Russell-judges pick

o Jaden Kight(People’s Choice Vote)

o Jaime Senciboy (People’s Choice Vote)

 Aliyah and Ammiel were the judge’s picks and Jaden and Jaime

were sent through via the fan vote!  They will move on to the finals at the SEMO District Fair where

only one will win that $1000 cash and be named the 2023 Kris

Willis RV Heartland Idol!

 The next preliminary is at Benton Neighbor Days on

Saturday, September 2nd at 7p.

 Congratulations to our first set of finalists. The 2023 Kris Willis RV

Heartland Idol quest continues with KZIM KSIM!

