Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith remains positive in his support of Presidential Candidate and GOP Front-runner Donald Trump despite Trump’s third criminal indictment by President Biden’s DoJ. In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Smith wrote “President Biden’s Department of Justice allegedly shielded his son from prosecution for cheating the U.S. government out of over a million dollars in taxes on income from China, Ukraine, and other foreign entities. Now, the same DOJ that’s trying to give Hunter Biden a slap on the wrist has been weaponized to prosecute President Biden’s most likely political opponent in 2024.”

