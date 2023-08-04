The Missouri Department of Transportation unveiled an independent report with recommendations to address passive rail crossings in Missouri, specifically on the three rail lines that carry passenger rail. Following the tragic Amtrak crash last June near Mendon, Mo., that took the lives of four people. Missouri has responded with a new FY2024 budget signed by Gov. Mike Parson providing an historic $50 million-dollar General Revenue investment. The data-driven report outlines the plan to work with the railroads and the communities who own the local roads at the 47 remaining passive public rail crossings in Missouri.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!