The State of Missouri released the July 2023 General Revenue Report, and the monies coming in are down. State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that 2024 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections decreased 7.4 percent compared to July of last year. Revenue dropped from $970.3 million dollars, to $898.7 million dollars this year.

