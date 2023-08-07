Cape Girardeau City Council members will hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance at their meeting this evening to establish property tax rates for the City of Cape Girardeau for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. According to this ordinance, the rates per $100 assessed value, are roughly $.31 for the General Fund, $.06 for the Health Fund and also $.06 for the Downtown Special Business District. The General Fund and Health Fund rates will remain unchanged, while the Downtown Special Business District rate will decrease slightly. The City Counsil Study Session will start at 5 p.m. and the Regular Session will immediately follow. The Cape Girardeau City Hall on N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape

