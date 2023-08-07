Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-08, activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to severe weather and flooding that has been impacting the state since late July. Parson said “Since July 29, Missouri has repeatedly been hit by severe weather and flooding that has damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure. This ongoing weather system has also strained resources as first responders and public works crews continue to respond. We want to ensure that all necessary state resources are available as damaging weather continues to threaten Missouri communities.” Executive Order 23-08 will expire on September 5, unless otherwise terminated or extended.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!