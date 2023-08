It’s official, we had an earthquake in the area over the weekend. The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake was recorded Saturday afternoon, 3.1 miles north-northwest of Tiptonville, Tennessee. Tiptonville is 18 miles south of New Madrid as the crow flies. According to the USGS, it was a magnitude 2.2 quake and was recorded at 4:19 p.m. on August 5.

