Perryville leaders are continuing to look to the future, and want you to be a part of the discussion. The city’s Comprehensive Plan will be presented to the public on Wednesday, from 3-7 p.m. at the Perry Park Center. Learn more about the process and share your input of Perryville’s future. This open house will focus on presenting and gathering the community’s feedback on future land use and development scenarios. Their website is perryville2045.com. You can also read more in the Republic Monitor.

