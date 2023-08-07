Sikeston voters will decide a tax questions during tomorrow’s primary election
Sikeston voters will decide a tax questions during tomorrow’s primary election. Voters in the City of Sikeston will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax. The official ballot language reads: “Shall the City of Sikeston continue a city sales tax of 1% that will expire Sept. 30, 2034? This is a renewal of an existing tax, not a new tax.” Officials at the City of Sikeston, say this tax generates about $4 million annually, which is about one-fifth of the city’s budget. If renewed tomorrow, the tax is for 10 years and would go before voters again for renewal in 2033.