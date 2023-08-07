The editor of the Southeast Missourian was arrested early Saturday morning, Aug. 5, for driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report says 52YO Rickey Fahr Jr., was taken into custody about 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau after failing to signal a turn. A subsequent breath test indicated his blood alcohol content to be above the legal limit. Fahr was cited for misdemeanor DWI, failure to signal and failure to wear a seat belt. He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office in Jackson and released pending a September court date.

