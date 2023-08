The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting, a pretty bad wreck took place last night in Pemiscot County on Route B, North of US 412. A 16YO girl from Wardell MO veered off the road and over-corrected. Her 2004 Nissan Xterra then zipped across Route B, hitting a tree and overturning. The unidentified Teenager was taken to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville, AR and is listed in serious condition this morning.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!