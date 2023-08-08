An officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety is recovering after a stabbing Sunday night. The officer was responding to a call of a man with a knife on Davis Blvd. in Sikeston. Once there, the suspect stabbed the officer, causing lacerations to his head and back. The officer was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, for treatment and was released. The suspect is 22-year-old Alex Howie of Sikeston. He was arrested arrested and transported to the same hospital with an obvious shined under his left eye. Howie will not be able to bond out of jail. His charges include first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, third-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. A Court date has not been announced.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!