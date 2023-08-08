Construction will continue moving forward at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The $2.9 million dollar project got its final blessing from the Cape Girardeau City Council. City Officials gave its final approval to replace the old damaged hangers, with new “T-Hangars.” They are called that because of the floor design. These 20 new hangars will be used to house planes at the airport and will be paid for by various taxes and grants.

