Immaculate Conception Parish is asking the Jackson Board of Aldermen to extend a 2018 agreement requiring construction on a new church to start within five years. A letter dated back in July requested an amendment to a Dec. 17, 2018, agreement to vacate a portion of East Jefferson Street. The church is at the intersection of East Jefferson and Hope streets, and puts the blame on fundraising during the pandemic was impossible. The church has raised $8.7 million dollars, and are continuing to seek additional pledges that will bring them to the $10.8 million mark. That’s what’s needed for Phase I of church construction. Read More in today’s SE Missourian.

