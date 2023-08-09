A provision that’s set to become law this month aims to increase the number of Missouri’s working adults with disabilities. It is something Missouri lawmakers worked to get past the finish line this year, and it becomes law on August 28. The number of unemployed disabled adults is higher than those who are not. Missouri State Representative Melanie Stinnett, the law’s sponsor, says Missouri needs to reduce barriers for employment…

